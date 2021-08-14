Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.36. 3,631,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,797. The company has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

