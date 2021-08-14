Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,771.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 101,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 380,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,565. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

