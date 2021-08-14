Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,309 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $67.51. 4,856,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,033,037. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

