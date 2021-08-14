Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $323.45. 969,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $324.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.