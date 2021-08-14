Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $22,480,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

