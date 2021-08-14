Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.92. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.57 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

