Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.30. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

