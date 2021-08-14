Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 4,510 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after purchasing an additional 483,833 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 75.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,011,000 after purchasing an additional 281,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.58. The stock had a trading volume of 577,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

