DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $295.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.29. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

