DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 77,437.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 129.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 222,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 125,550 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.23. 1,083,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.81. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 9,324 shares of company stock worth $374,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

