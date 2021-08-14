Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Issues Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 536.88%.

NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.77. 4,404,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,538,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $173,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,349 shares of company stock worth $1,053,105 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

