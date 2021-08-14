E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 21,958 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. 360 DigiTech comprises about 0.6% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 402.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 772,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 262.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 162,967 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFIN stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,538. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

