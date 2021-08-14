E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up 2.1% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

