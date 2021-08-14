E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $435,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $48,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $1,622,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $30,177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZH traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. 86 Research started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

