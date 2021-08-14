e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.67 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.