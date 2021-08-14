E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.34 ($13.35).

E.On stock opened at €10.80 ($12.70) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €10.19.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

