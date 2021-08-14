E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.34 ($13.35).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.80 ($12.70) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €10.19. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.