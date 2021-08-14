E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.34 ($13.35).

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.80 ($12.70) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.19. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

