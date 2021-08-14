East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Holdings Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $49,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

