Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.08.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,040. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

