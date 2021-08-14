Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $5,357,215.27 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ETN stock opened at $167.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $168.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in Eaton by 63.0% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after purchasing an additional 622,537 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 219,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in Eaton by 215.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.