Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 86.2% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the July 15th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter.

ETG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 195,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,470. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

