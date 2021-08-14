eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

eBay stock traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $74.02. 17,836,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.40. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $74.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.43.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

