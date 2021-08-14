eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.02. 17,836,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.40. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

