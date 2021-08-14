ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.14.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.