Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 713 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 713 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI traded down $8.23 on Friday, hitting $353.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $364.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

