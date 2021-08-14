Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEMV. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEMV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 82,376 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.