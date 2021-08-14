Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $141.99. 976,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.73. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.