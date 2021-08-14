Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Cap of $11.45 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $11.45 million and $374,266.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 62.8% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.00383575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,912,730 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

