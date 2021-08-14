Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.66. 552,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,800. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

