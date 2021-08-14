Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,024 ($13.38). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,014 ($13.25), with a volume of 808,891 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECM. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

The firm has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,029.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

