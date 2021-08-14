Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.25. 457,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.94. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $27.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

