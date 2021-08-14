Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

EFC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Ellington Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.06.

EFC opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 142.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 302.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 489.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

