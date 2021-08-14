Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,022 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Embraer were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Embraer by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 55,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Embraer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $331,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 4,006,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,514. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

