Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMA. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.91.

TSE EMA opened at C$59.17 on Thursday. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0857872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

