Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.74. 1,177,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,107. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.01. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.65.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

