Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 786,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

