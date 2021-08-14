Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 33.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 33.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded down 0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching 23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 26.22.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares in the company, valued at 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.