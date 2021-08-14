Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 33.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 33.92.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded down 0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching 23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 26.22.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
