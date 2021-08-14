Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 132.87%.

NASDAQ EFOI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.76. 314,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.03. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Friday.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.