Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $136.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $116.15 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,839,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

