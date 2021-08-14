Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stride, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Stride in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $35.62 on Friday. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.