Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Atlas Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Atlas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Atlas has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,270,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after buying an additional 1,145,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Atlas by 149.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,756,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after buying an additional 1,052,898 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atlas during the first quarter worth about $8,486,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlas by 62.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

