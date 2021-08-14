Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 75.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

