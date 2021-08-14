Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $108,100.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

