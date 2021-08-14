Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tyson Foods, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tyson Foods in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $7.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

TSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

TSN stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.