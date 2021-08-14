Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Erasca in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Erasca has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.91.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

