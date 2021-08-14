ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.50. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1,516 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.32.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

