Etherparty (FUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $834,937.51

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $834,937.51 and approximately $100,829.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.00886092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00105175 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001933 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

