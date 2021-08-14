EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Update

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EVCI remained flat at $$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696. EVCI Career Colleges has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25.
EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile
