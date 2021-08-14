Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Erasca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Erasca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Erasca has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.91.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.